Is Elton John Predicting An Oscar Win For Rocketman?

Elton John has rescheduled some 2020 shows in New Zealand so he'll be available to attend the Oscars.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates for February 8th, 9th and 11th, have been pushed back a week. The move is apparently in reaction to strong pre-opening buzz surrounding the bio-pic Rocketman -- and the need to be in L.A. that weekend. Next year's Oscars are set for February 9th.

Should Rocketman, which stars Taron Egerton, do as well with critics as Bohemian Rhapsody, Elton would certainly want be on hand at the Dolby Theater.

Rocketman debuts at the Cannes [pr: can] Film Festival next Thursday. It opens in British theaters May 24th and here in the U.S. on the 31st.