Ellen Reveals Her Step-Dad Sexually Abused Her

Ellen DeGeneres makes a shocking revelation in the second season of David Letterman's Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Ellen’s step-father sexually assaulted her as a teen. He excused the molestation because Ellen’s mom had a mastectomy due to breast cancer. Ellen explained to Letterman, (quote) “He’d felt a lump in mom’s breast. He convinced me that he needed to feel my breasts. Then he tried to do it again another time, and then another time.”

Once, Ellen locked herself in her bedroom to hide. He tried to break down the door and Ellen jumped out the window to avoid being molested by this monster.

Her mother refused to believe Ellen. She remained married to her third husband for nearly two decades before finally divorcing him.