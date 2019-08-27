Eddie Murphy Returns To Host 'SNL'

Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited return as “Saturday Night Live” host is finally happening. The NBC sketch show on Monday announced that Murphy will serve as host for an episode airing this December. It will be Murphy’s first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 35 years. Murphy kickstarted his career as a cast member of “SNL” but left in 1984, the year he also hosted. Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, and Kristen Stewart are also set to host “SNL” this season, with Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Camila Cabello booked as musical guests. The musical guest for Murphy’s show hasn’t yet been revealed. Murphy’s return as “SNL” host is set for December 21st.

