Police Dept Shares Story Of A Drunk Guy Who Stole A Santa Suit

Some people are apparently in the Christmas spirit already. Police in Brea, California shared a photo of a drunk man in a Santa suit passed out in jail cell on Tuesday (October 22nd.) They wrote, "Dear Santa, I'm sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it's only October. And it's hot. Too hot for this suit. But I was drunk. Poor choices. Sincerely, Drunk Santa Suit Criminal." The suspect apparently broke into a storage shed at a local church on Tuesday morning and took the suit. He was found in a car by the owner of the shed. Some commented on the photo that police were publicly shaming the man in the Santa suit. He hasn't been identified, but he is facing a burglary charge.

