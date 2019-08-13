Drake Gets New Tattoo Disrespecting The Beatles

Drake is facing some backlash because of his new tattoo. To commemorate reaching multiple chart records long-held by The Beatles, Drake was photographed with a new tattoo on his forearm of the band famously walking down Abbey Road. But in front of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr is Drake – who appears to be gleefully looking back at the band. Once the tattoo started circulating online, Beatles fans quickly took to Twitter to voice their outrage and to slam Drake.

“The Beatles have more number 1 singles, sold more music than anybody in history have more number 1 albums than anybody in history. Still sells millions each year and achieved this without streaming! The only way he’ll beat The Beatles is in his own mind!” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another Beatles fan tweeted, “Narcissistic tattoo. If people remember a Drake song in 50 years we will gladly eat our words.”

Drake’s new tattoo comes nearly a year after he set a new record for the highest number of Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a single calendar year, surpassing The Beatles – who earned 11 top 10 songs in their breakout year of 1964. His fifth studio album, “Scorpion,” is largely to thank for his new accomplishment, as seven of the 12 tracks from the album landed him in the Top 10. “God’s Plan” spent 11 weeks at No. 1, “In My Feelings” spent 10 weeks at No. 1, and “Nice For What” charted for eight weeks. After “Scorpion” came out in June 2018, Drake surpassed the Beatles’ record for most songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 (seven to five). In October 2018, he reached 12 Top 10 tracks in a single year, beating the Beatles’ record of 11 set in 1964. In June of 2018, he passed the Beatles for the second-most Top 10s ever.