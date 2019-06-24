Dog The Bounty Hunter's Wife in Coma

June 24, 2019




Reality star Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane "Dog" Chapman, is in a medically induced coma.

According to Hawaii News Now, she was admitted to the ICU at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Beth underwent a successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017 before doctors announced that her throat cancer had returned last year. She had emergency surgery in November after a blockage appeared in her throat.

In a tweet, Dog asked fans to “please say your prayers for Beth.”

The Chapmans are best known for the A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter.

