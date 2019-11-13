Disney Plus Had A Rocky Rollout

Streamers waiting to see Disney Plus movies and shows on Tuesday’s launch faced technical errors. Thousands of subscribers saw error messages after logging in, and Walt Disney Company blamed oversize demand as it tapped into the streaming market with established players such as Netflix and Amazon. Downdetector.com reported a peak of 8,391 Disney Plus subscribers affected by the outage around 9 a.m. By 2 p.m., the online technical glitches monitor reported 769 outages left. The service launched Tuesday in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands with nearly 500 films and 7,500 television episodes. It includes Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel movies content, along with National Geographic. Original content includes “Star Wars” spin-off “The Mandalorian,” and a live action “Lady and the Tramp.” The subscription-based streaming service costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 per year. Subscribers can bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month, and Verizon wireless and new FiOS customers can get the streaming service free for a year.