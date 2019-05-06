Did Game Of Thrones Miss This OR Was It Product Placement?

In last night's episode of Game of Thrones, there was a particular scene that has people talking...

SPOILERS AHEAD!!

After the Battle of Winterfell, it was time to recover from the gruesome battle where thousands lost their lives. After paying respects to the dead, the people of Winterfell had a feast to celebrate their victory. The scene in question show Danerys sitting at thehead ofthetable and sitting right in front of her is a cup. The cup looks EXACTLY like a Starbucks cup of coffee!

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

Seriously!? They had two years to put this season together and they forgot to take the cup out of the scene? Some say it was a mistake. Others are saying that it was product placement in the scene. What do you think?