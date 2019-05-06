Did Game Of Thrones Miss This OR Was It Product Placement?

May 6, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

© USA TODAY

In last night's episode of Game of Thrones, there was a particular scene that has people talking...

 

SPOILERS AHEAD!!

After the Battle of Winterfell, it was time to recover from the gruesome battle where thousands lost their lives. After paying respects to the dead, the people of Winterfell had a feast to celebrate their victory. The scene in question show Danerys sitting at thehead ofthetable and sitting right in front of her is a cup. The cup looks EXACTLY like a Starbucks cup of coffee!

Seriously!? They had two years to put this season together and they forgot to take the cup out of the scene? Some say it was a mistake. Others are saying that it was product placement in the scene. What do you think?

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
Starbucks Cup