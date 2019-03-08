Dick Purtan Shares Story About His Hockey "Teammate" Ted Lindsay
You won't believe what Purtan said to Lindsay after the Red Wing Great offered him advice
March 8, 2019
As the public gets a chance to say goodbye to former Red Wing Ted Lindsay Friday at Little Caesar's Arena, Dick Purtan remembers his days playing hockey with Ted Lindsay. (He really did!)
Purtan had a charity hockey team called the "Purtan No Stars," and retired players often played on the team.
When Lindsay offered advice to Purtan, you won't believe what he said back.