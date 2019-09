This Year America's Thanksgiving Day Parade will honor the Detroit Youth Choir by having them be not only having them be the opening act for the parade, but they will also be the parade's Co-Grand Marshall's. Joing them as Co-Grand Marshall's will be former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer.

Video of DYC presented with key to Detroit after performance

The DYC will also perform the night before of the parade at the annual Hob Nobble Gobble at Ford Field.