Detroit Youth Choir Earns Golden Buzzer On America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent is back with new judges (Gabrielle Union and Juliane Hough) and a new host (Terry Crews). They join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell for the summer's #1 TV show, as they look for the next big act in America.

Detroit's own Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company took the stage to perform the hit song "Can't Hold Us." They were amazing! They were so good that not only did they get a standing ovation. They moved host and Flint native, Terry Crews to an emotional response where he hit the Golden Buzzer! "Every young man and woman on stage here represents me. I remember sitting at my window in Flint Michigan Dreaming andwanting to make itand wanting to be here. And they're here." Crews said to the director of the choir, "All it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman to reach their dreams and you are that man sir"

This send the choir directly to the live rounds!

Terry Crews shares why he hit the Golden Buzzer.