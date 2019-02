Detroit Tigers Announce Giveaways For The Season

The Detroit Tigers announced the promo giveaway schedule yesterday. Bobbleheads, mini-bats and floppy hats are back!

Saturday, April 6 - Magnetic Schedule 10,000 Fans

Sunday, April 7 - Kids Opening Day Wall Calendar All Kids 14-and-under BCBS

Saturday, April 20 - Trapper Hat 10,000 Fans

Saturday, May 18 - MLB Tote Bag 20,000 Fans

Friday, June 7 - Bringing You Summer Carry-On Bag 10,000 Fans

Saturday, June 8 - Tigers Travel Mug 10,000 Fans

Sunday, June 9 - Play Ball Bat & Ball Set All Kids 14-and-under

Friday, June 14 - Pure Michigan Koozie 10,000 Fans

Saturday, June 15 - Fiesta Tigres Cooler 10,000 Fans (21+ years)

Sunday, June 16 - Father’s Day Men’s Toiletry Bag 10,000 Men

Friday, June 28 - Lou Whittaker and Lance Parrish Mini Bat 10,000 Fans

Saturday, June 29 - Sparky Anderson Bobblehead 10,000 Fans

Friday, July 5 - Patriotic Hat 10,000 Fans (21+ years)

Saturday, July 6 - Miguel Cabrera Bobblehead Picture Frame 10,000 Fans

Sunday, July 7 - PAWS PJ Pants All Kids 14-and-under

Friday, July 19 - Pink Out the Park Item 10,000 Fans

Saturday, July 20 - Fan Vote Floppy Hat 10,000 Fans

Sunday, July 21 - Kids Back to School Food Container All Kids 14-and-under

Friday, August 9 - Topps Baseball Cards All Fans

Saturday, August 10 - 100th Anniversary Detroit Stars Replica Jersey 10,000 Fans

Sunday, August 11 - Kids Back to School Spiral All Kids 14-and-under

Friday, August 30 - Premo Tote Bag Giveaway 5,000 Fans

Saturday, September 21 - Print All Over Shirt 10,000 Fans