Detroit Red Wing Legend Ted Lindsay Passed Away At 93

Overnight, Detroit Red Wings Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay passed away in Hopsice care. He was 93.

Inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1996, Lindsay was very involved in the hockey community and Detroit long after he was retired. In 2001, he started the Ted Lindsay Foundation which raised millions of dollars for research into autisim.

The Production Line of Ted Lindsay, Gordie Howe and Sid Abel

Over his career with the Red Wings, "Terrible Ted" was on the famed "Production Line" with Gordie Howe and Sid Able and won 4 Stanley Cups with the team in 1950, 1952, 1954 & 1955. He was the first player to lift the Stanley Cup and skate it around the rink, starting the tradition.

Ted Lindsay celebrates with the Stanley Cup

Ted along with NHL Hallf of Famer Doug Harvey of the Montreal Canadiens helped start the NHLPA (National Hockey League Player's Association).