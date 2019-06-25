Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay Surprises Fan At His Graduation Party

Kam Register has just graduated high school. And just like any other graduate, a graduation party to celebrate will follow. Kam is a huge Detroit Lions fan and specifically of CB Darius Slay. Kam decided he wanted his favorite player to be invited to his party and sent Slay a tweet inviting him. What he didn't expect was for Slay to respond so quickly.

Pro bowl worn gloves, and a follow. Thank you Darius pic.twitter.com/XSpqUC3cIJ — Kam Register (@kamregister70) June 22, 2019

Kam says he was eating a plate of food when he looked outside and saw Slay coming up the driveway. Slay took pictures, signed autographs and gave Kam the gloves he wore in the Pro Bowl.