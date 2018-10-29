The Day The J.L. Hudson Building Imploded

October 29, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bedrock has released new renderings for the old Hudson’s site. They show a stepped up design that will reach 912 feet. 


JoAnne Purtan remembers the day she covered the implosion of the Hudson’s building and the massive dust and debris cloud that overtook her and Guy Gordon as they covered the event. 

Tags: 
Hudson Building
Bedrock Detroit