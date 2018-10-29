The Day The J.L. Hudson Building Imploded

Bedrock has released new renderings for the old Hudson’s site. They show a stepped up design that will reach 912 feet.

As construction continues at the Hudson’s Site, Bedrock’s most ambitious project to date, we are excited to share brand new renderings featuring an updated tower design. At 912 feet, plans include 1.4 million sq. ft of retail, office, hotel, residential units and public space. pic.twitter.com/2lDdLyQrVL — Bedrock (@BedrockDetroit) October 28, 2018

JoAnne Purtan remembers the day she covered the implosion of the Hudson’s building and the massive dust and debris cloud that overtook her and Guy Gordon as they covered the event.