Darius Rucker Joins 'The Voice' As Blake Shelton's Advisor

Darius Rucker will join Team Blake to mentor contestants on The Voice during the battle rounds.

Blake tells ET, "He’s the perfect choice as a mentor on The Voice for obvious reasons. I made a joke earlier to one of the artists on the show, I go, ‘You know Darius literally has proven that if he decides whatever it is he wants to do in life, he conquers it.’”

The Voice returns September 23rd on NBC.

Meanwhile, Hootie & the Blowfish have shared more details of Imperfect Circle, their first album of new material since 2005.

The album’s first single, “Rollin’” is out now, as well as the track list for the album. The 13-track project, due out November 1st, features one song, “Wild Fire Love,” co-written by Ed Sheeran.

“Ed and I have been talking about writing for a while and just never got to do it,” lead singer Darius Rucker tells Billboard. “Finally, I flew over to England and we’re sitting around writing a couple of songs and we get this really great melody and I’m freaking out.”

Hootie’s current tour wraps up with three shows in their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, and they plan to film and record the first two of their three shows there on September 11th and 12th.

Meanwhile, Darius, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld from Hootie & The Blowfish will be at this year's Billboard Live Music Summit in Beverly Hills. Billboard will honor the success of the band’s Group Therapy tour during the Live Music Awards on November 5th, honoring the band’s return after more than a decade-long hiatus. Their 2019 tour already accounts for the band’s 11 best-grossing shows of itheir career, including four dates that crossed the $1 million threshold, according to Billboard Boxscore. Group Therapy also their highest attendance figures ever, with an average 13,508 tickets per show sold.