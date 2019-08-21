Why All The Controversy With The New Cast Of Dancing With The Stars

The cast for season 29 of Dancing With The Stars was just announced and immediately there was controversy!

It was reported earlier that Hannah B from this past season of The Bachelorette was the first name for this season. Now, the rest have been revealed...

Karmao Brown - Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Hannah B - The Bachelorette

Christie Brinkley - Actress

Lauren Alaina - Country Singer

James Van Der Beek - Actor

Ray Lewis - NFL Hall of Famer

Kate Flannery - Actress (Merideth from The Office)

Ally Brooks - Pop Singer

Lamar Odom - Former NBA Player

Kel Mitchell - Actro (Keenan & Kel)

Sean Spicer - Former White House Press Secretary