Why All The Controversy With The New Cast Of Dancing With The Stars
The cast for season 29 of Dancing With The Stars was just announced and immediately there was controversy!
It was reported earlier that Hannah B from this past season of The Bachelorette was the first name for this season. Now, the rest have been revealed...
#QueerEye star @Karamo will compete on the new season of @DancingABC! #DWTS #DancingOnGMA https://t.co/KdLAHBrq2r pic.twitter.com/axeU4aogr8— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Karmao Brown - Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
Former @BacheloretteABC @hannahbrown is ditching the rose ceremony to join @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/wzBgQ5laxM— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Hannah B - The Bachelorette
.@seabrinkley is on the brand new season of @DancingABC! https://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2 #DWTS#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/7BFA8iaklR— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Christie Brinkley - Actress
.@Lauren_Alaina is ready to show off her country roots on @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2 pic.twitter.com/UAtfyGfebv— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Lauren Alaina - Country Singer
.@vanderjames is hitting the dance floor on the new season of @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/KdLAHBrq2r pic.twitter.com/bdOwfYQk2K— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
James Van Der Beek - Actor
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/raylewis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/raylewis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raylewis</a> is putting his cleats down and his dancing shoes on for <a href="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/DancingABC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/DancingABC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DancingABC</a>!<a href="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a><a href="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/hashtag/DancingOnGMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/hashtag/DancingOnGMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DancingOnGMA</a><a href="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2">https://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2">https://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2</a> <a href="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://t.co/6q0DnjerAR">https://t.co/6q0DnjerAR">pic.twitter.com/6q0DnjerAR</a></p>— Good Morning America (@GMA) <a href="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1164150914518675456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1164150914518675456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://womc.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Ray Lewis - NFL Hall of Famer
.@KateFlannery is joining this season of @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2 pic.twitter.com/eFO6sdPhsc— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Kate Flannery - Actress (Merideth from The Office)
.@AllyBrooke is hitting the dance floor on the new season of @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2 pic.twitter.com/TzEg13KHBx— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Ally Brooks - Pop Singer
.@RealLamarOdom is READY to show off his moves on @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2 pic.twitter.com/S25x8TbL9m— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Lamar Odom - Former NBA Player
.@Iamkelmitchell is joining this season of @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/BH4c0SpEMj pic.twitter.com/wURit4kiqB— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Kel Mitchell - Actro (Keenan & Kel)
.@seanspicer will compete on the new season of @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2 pic.twitter.com/cJ9XmrEl3T— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Sean Spicer - Former White House Press Secretary