Cruise Ship Crashes In Italy... Again

A cruise ship crashed into a river boat and then a dock Sunday morning in Venice, Italy, leaving several people injured.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. local time on the Giudecca Canal, in northeaster Italy, which connects to Saint Mark's Square.

Video of the crash was captured and posted to Twitter. As a horn blares, the ship is seen crashing into the river boat and then the dock as several people flee the area.

According to authorities, four elderly female tourists – two Australians, a New Zealander and an American – were injured when the cruise ship crashed into the river boat.