Cruise Ship Crashes In Italy... Again
A cruise ship crashed into a river boat and then a dock Sunday morning in Venice, Italy, leaving several people injured.
It happened at about 8:30 a.m. local time on the Giudecca Canal, in northeaster Italy, which connects to Saint Mark's Square.
Video of the crash was captured and posted to Twitter. As a horn blares, the ship is seen crashing into the river boat and then the dock as several people flee the area.
According to authorities, four elderly female tourists – two Australians, a New Zealander and an American – were injured when the cruise ship crashed into the river boat.
This occurred at 09:00 this morning in Venice, another reason if it was needed why Cruise ships should be up close in Venice...#Venezia #Venice #nograndinavi pic.twitter.com/VyBQwZ7gT1— Iain Reid (@beanotownphoto) June 2, 2019