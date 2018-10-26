Couple Gets Engaged At The Top Of The Mackinac Bridge

Last year, Emily Misner won a social media contest and her prize was a tour of the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan. And when she and her boyfriend, Cord Wilson, were all the way up on top, 552-feet in the air, he got down on one knee and proposed.

And with Lake Michigan to the left and Lake Huron to the right, Emily said yes. The couple has been together for four years, but she was completely surprised when Cord popped the question during their sky high tour.

"I had absolutely no idea the proposal was going to happen," Misner explains. "As I turned around he was getting down on one knee. I think my first words were, 'Are you serious?'"