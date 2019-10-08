Couple From Detroit Win Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest

If you thought it was difficult to carve a pumpkin on land, can you imaging trying to do so underwater? Recently teams of divers went about 30 feet under the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's Key Largo to create their jack-o-lanterns for the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest. Organizers say about 12 teams of two competed in the annual event. A team from Detroit took first place with a pumpkin carved to show two moray eels swimming in circles around a heart. They got a free dive trip for two at Key Largo's Armoray Dive Resort.

Video of Florida home to underwater pumpkin carving contest