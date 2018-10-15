Couple creates "Good Boy" Beer for Dogs

Beer for dogs?

A pair of Houston bar owners is now selling 'Good Boy' Dog Beer. Well, beer without alcohol. Megan and Steve Long said they learned how to brew beer for dogs when their own dog started having digestion issues a few years ago.

The special beer contains all natural ingredients, including vegetables, meat and the spice turmeric, which is known to aid digestion in canines. The beer is now available at more than 20 dog-friendly bars and restaurants in the Houston area, and the beer can also be shipped out in cans.

It's available in three varieties, "IPA lot in the yard," "Session...Squirrel!" and "Mailman Malt Licker."

Currently it's being served in about 20 bars around the Houston area, but it'll be available to order online soon.

