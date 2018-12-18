Could You Complete The 31-Pound Christmas Dinner Challenge?

Just how much do you love Christmas dinner? A pub in England has cooked up a 16,500-calorie version of the dinner that includes an 11-pound turkey, 30 stuffing balls, 20 pigs in blankets, four pounds of mashed potatoes, three pounds of roasted potatoes, eight pounds of roasted vegetables, and an unlimited stream of red wine gravy. It’s a huge meal that could feed a family of six, and it’s the latest creation of the owner of the George Pub and Grill in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham. Craig Harker, age 31, is famed for serving up some of the most gut-busting meals the area has ever seen. The George Pub prides itself on its “Man vs. Food” -style contests. Anyone who managed to finish the Christmas feast will get the meal for free.

Photo: (SWNS)