Cobo Hall To Be Renamed TCF Center

Today (Tuesday, August 27th) Cobo Hall will be renamed to TCF Center. Chemical Bank bought the naming rights shortly be fore they merged with TCF Bank. At 10 a.m. there will be an unveiling ceremony that will feature free food and music. Slow's BBQ will offer the food and The Temptaions and Your Generation will provide the musical entertainment.

The day-long celebration includes free food catered by Slow’s BBQ, Centerplate and frozen treats provided by Detroit Water Ice Factory; interactive games; and performances by the Emmy nominated choir Selected of God, The Temptations, and other local entertainment. — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) August 26, 2019