Cobo Hall To Be Renamed TCF Center

August 27, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

© RASHAUN RUCKER, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News

Today (Tuesday, August 27th) Cobo Hall will be renamed to TCF Center. Chemical Bank bought the naming rights shortly be fore they merged with TCF Bank. At 10 a.m. there will be an unveiling ceremony that will feature free food and music. Slow's BBQ will offer the food and The Temptaions and Your Generation will provide the musical entertainment.

Tags: 
Cobo Hall
TCF Center