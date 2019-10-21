Move Over Pizza Rat, Cigarette Cockroach Is The New Hotness!

Remember Pizza Rat? The video took over the internet when a person on the NY Subway filmed a rat carrying a piece of pizza down the stairs into the subway. Well, now a new critter has taken center stage. Cigarette Cockroach is the new king of viral videos! Over the weekend, spotted on a NYC Sewer grate, a cockroach was carrying a old cigarette. Where it was being taken is unknown, but, it seems the jolt of nicotine gave the cockraoch exactly enough energy to take over the internet!

Tired: pizza rat

Wired: cigarette cockroach pic.twitter.com/HPxBLkWstX — Tom Kretchmar (@tkretchmar) October 18, 2019