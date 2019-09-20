This Church Has A Message For The Thieves Who Stole Their A/C: "It's Hot Where You're Going"

You think God has a good sense of humor? The Akron Alliance Fellowship Church is going viral after posting a message on their sign aimed at thieves that reads, "Whoever stole our AC Unit: Keep It. It's hot where you’re going." The church says a $3,500 air conditioning unit was swiped from the building just days after it was installed. The church's pastor, Gus Brown, says the message isn't meant to be taken literally, and the church believes there is "room for reconciliation" if the thieves make amends for their crime.

