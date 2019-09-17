Christine Brinkley Is 'Devastated' Over Arm Injury On Dancing With The Stars

A source close to Christie Brinkley revealed that the model is upset that she had to step down from the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars. The 65-year-old model suffered a "freak accident" and broke her arm during rehearsals last week. A source told People, “Of course she is devastated. She was really loving this experience, having a fantastic time and she was doing great learning the routine. Literally what happened was a freak accident that required major surgery. She’s been working so hard and loving it, and for this to happen just a couple days before? It’s awful.”

Christie's 21-year-old daughter Sailor has taken her place in the competition.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

In an interview with the magazine, Brinkley relived the accident. Through tears, she said, “The second I landed, I felt the shards in my arm. Like, I literally felt it in my wrist, and I just instantly looked up and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I broke my arm.'"

She added, “There’s a little bone at the thumb that usually posts one way,” she added. “Mine was in the opposite direction. Then there was bone, just it, it was just shattered into a thousand little pieces, just a million of little pieces.”

In a statement issued to GMA, Brinkley joked, “Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”