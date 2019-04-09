Chris Hemsworth Wants To Turn In His Hammer For A Spy Watch

April 9, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

With Avengers: Endgame coming out, it marks the end of Chris Hemsworth as the mighty Thor. His first post Thor role has been revealed. He will join Thor: Ragnorok co-star Tessa Thompson in Men In Black: International. The movie will be released on June 14th. 

As exciting as that is, could there be an even bigger role on the horizon? Hemsworth was being interviewed by fitness magazine Balance and he says that he already has an audition tape to be the new James Bond

Find out what he had to say about playing the most famous spy of all time HERE.

