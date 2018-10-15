Chicago returns to the Fisher Theater: JoAnne Purtan talks with one of the stars about his love for Detroit

October 15, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

Broadway's Tony-Award winning hit musical "Chicago" is returning to the Fisher Theater October 16-21.

Todrick Hall plays "Billy Flynn" in the production, a slick criminal lawyer.

Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, "American Idol" finalist, star of his own MTV show and viral YouTube sensation... and a huge fan of Detroit! He talked to morning show co-host JoAnne Purtan has about the role he plays in the musical... and his love for our city.

Tags: 
Chicago
Todrick Hall
Fisher Theater

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne Purtan talks with star of the musical Chicago, playing at the Fisher Theater WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listeners would put this on their dogs resume. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Listener Wardrobe Malfunctions WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former "Celtic Woman" and "Riverdance" member Amy Rivard talks to Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes