Check Out The Unusual Self Portrait Engagement Announcement From Meg Ryan And John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp rekindled their romance last year after breaking up back in 2014. It looks like things were better the second time around, as it’s been confirmed that the two are engaged!

Ryan shared the exciting news in a post to Instagram yesterday, sharing a hand-drawn cartoon of her and Mellencamp holding hands. In the caption, she simply wrote, “ENGAGED!”

The post came just hours after photos surfaced online of her walking around New York City with what turns out to be an engagement ring on her finger. Congratulations to the happy couple!