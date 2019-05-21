Celine Dion Sits Shotgun For 'Carpool Karaoke'

Celine Dion belted out her classics on “Carpool Karaoke.”

The 51-year-old legendary singer joined host James Corden for the Late Late Show segment on Monday in Las Vegas, where she has a residency.

Besides showing James that she has a song for every moment, Celine also did a dramatic rendition of “Baby Shark” and had no idea if she owns 3,000 or 5,000 or 10,000 pairs of shoes. When Corden revealed that they had some of her shoes in the car and were going to give the shoes away to random people on the street, Céline panicked, but she did it anyway.

She also shared a story about how when she gave birth to her son, before she even got to hold the baby, the doctor was on TV showing the baby off, and so she had to turn off the TV.

The whole event ended with a performance of “My Heart Will Go On” with Dion and Corden standing in a recreation of the front of the Titanic, which was floating inside the Bellagio lake.