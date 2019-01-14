"Celebrity Big Brother" Season Two Cast Announced

The cast of season two of CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” has been revealed. Among the big names are Dina Lohan, Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton and… former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Yes, really – “The Mooch” is now the second former aide of Donald Trump to go from the White House to the “Big Brother” house. You may recall that Omarosa Manigault Newman starred in the first season before writing her “Unhinged” tell-all.

Also starring in the upcoming season are:

Actor Joey Lawrence

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett

Olympian Lolo Jones

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams

Former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie

Singer/reality star Kandi Burruss

“Infamous Houseguest” Kato Kaelin (you may remember him from the O.J. Simpson murder trial)

The new season kicks off on January 21st. The celebs will compete in a variety of games for a $25,000 grand prize until the finale on February 13th