Celebrate National Dog Day at Bulldogs, Brews & Beards
Charity event Sunday in Detroit
August 24, 2018
A charity event called Bulldogs, Brews & Beards is being held Sunday, National Dog Day, at Detroit Barbers.
It's a fun, pet-friendly event that benefits the Detroit Bulldog Rescue.
Stephen and JoAnee talked to Chad Buchanan from Detroit Barbers about the big event, that will include bulldog kissing booth, a bulldog pampering station, a dog wash station and more.
You can get more information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2181157028828136