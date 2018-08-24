Celebrate National Dog Day at Bulldogs, Brews & Beards

Charity event Sunday in Detroit

August 24, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

A charity event called Bulldogs, Brews & Beards is being held Sunday, National Dog Day, at Detroit Barbers.

It's a fun, pet-friendly event that benefits the Detroit Bulldog Rescue.

Stephen and JoAnee talked to Chad Buchanan from Detroit Barbers about the big event, that will include bulldog kissing booth, a bulldog pampering station, a dog wash station and more. 

You can get more information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2181157028828136

 

 

