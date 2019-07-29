Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Great Deals

Today is National Chicken Wing Day! Whether you like them hot and spicy, sticky sweet or plain Jane and whether your prefer them served with blue cheese, plum sauce or celery sticks, chicken wings have to be the most versatile protein on the planet. Americans have been gobbling up wings by the boat-load with more than 27 billion eaten in 2013 and 1.23 billion wings consumed during Super Bowl weekend alone. That’s over 100-million pounds of wings. To give you some idea of what that looks like picture the chicken wings laid out end to end – they’d circle the perimeter of the Earth but twice!

Buffalo, New York, lays claim to the birthplace of the chicken wing and that’s why they are often called Buffalo wings as well. The story goes that Teressa Bellissimo created chicken wings at the Anchor Bar, which she owned with her husband Frank, when her son Dominic and some of his college friends decided they wanted a late night bite to eat. She wanted a fast and easy dish so she deep-fried some chicken wings, which in 1964 were usually reserved for soup stock. She tossed them in butter and hot sauce. They were an instant hit. Frank’s Red Hot was supposedly the original sauce used in the first batch of Buffalo Wings.

According to the National Chicken Council’s annual Chicken Wing Report, Americans’ consumption of the chicken wing hit an all-time high at 1.38 billion wings during Super Bowl LIII weekend. This figure is up 2%, or about 27 million wings, from 2018. To visualize how many wings that is…

If 1.38 billion wings were laid end to end, they would stretch back and forth 28 times from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

38 billion wings weigh 6,600 times more than the combined weight of both the Patriots’ and Rams’ entire rosters.

Enough to put 640 wings on every seat in all 31 NFL stadiums.

Enough to circle the Earth 3 times.

If each wing were one second, 1.38 billion wings would be 44 years.

That’s 4 wings for every man, woman and child in the United States.

To celebrate, here are some National Chicken Wing Day deals:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings Monday. Dine-in only, while supplies last.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Get 50% off an order of 10 Boneless Wings with a purchase Monday at the Florida-based restaurant group.

East Coast Wings + Grill: Get bone-in wings for 75 cents each or boneless wings for 65 cents each with a minimum of five wings per order.

Hooters: Get All-You-Can-Eat wings for $15.99 Monday. Learn more at www.hooters.com/ncwd.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get All-You-Can-Eat wings for $15.99 Monday. Dine-in only.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Get six free wings with the purchase of any large specialty pizza using promo code 170496 Monday.

P.J. Whelihan’s: Get endless wings for $15.99 Monday. The all-you-can-eat special is dine-in only.

Pluckers Wing Bar: Get 75-cent bone-in wings and $1 Bud Light Monday. A minimum of 10 wings must be ordered with a minimum of 10 per order.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Through Monday, get $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers, which include six boneless wings, choice of one side, a biscuit and dual-dipping side of Parmesan Ranch.

TGI Fridays: For a limited time, Fridays has an Endless Appetizers promotion, which includes boneless and traditional wings.

The Buffalo Spot: From 3-5 p.m. Monday, get five free traditional wings with sauce of choice.

Wingstop: Get five free wings with every wing purchase Monday with promo code 5FREEWINGS.

Wing Zone: Get 16 boneless or original wings for $10 Monday when you order online at www.wingzone.com. Click WZ Deals or Combo Zone and enter code 2180.