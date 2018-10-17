Carolina really is on James Taylor's mind

James Taylor is helping his former home state of North Carolina by announcing the James Taylor Million Meals Challenge.

The initiative, launched by The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, will aid New Bern, North Carolina and 22 surrounding counties who have been affected by Hurricane Florence.

The James Taylor Million Meals Challenge for hurricane relief will double your donation through October 31st until one million meals are provided to those in the region. For every $10 you give, the Food Bank can provide 100 meals.

Taylor, who wrote and recorded "Carolina in My Mind" for his 1968 self-titled debut album, spent his early years in North Carolina where his father was Dean of the University of North Carolina Medical School. The town of New Bern was first settled by James's great-great-grandfather, Isaac Taylor, and his brother, James.

For more information go to FoodBankCENC.org/JamesTaylor.