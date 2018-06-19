Carl Davis Answers The Detroit Originals 10 Questions

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Carl Davis was once sidelined with an injury and started to think about his purpose. That's when he got the idea to give back to the community that shaped him.

Davis, who grew up on Detroit’s west side, founded his own non-profit, called the Trenchwork Foundation, in 2017 to focus on community redevelopment in Detroit, and create healthy living, educational, and community opportunities for children in his hometown.

He talks about his foundation's free kids mini-camp registration and answers the Detroit Originals 10 questions.