Campgrounds Offer Firework Free Camping For Veterans And Pet Owners This 4th Of July

If you are a veteran, pet owner or someone who doesn't like the boom of fireworks during he 4th of July, there is a few places you can go to enjoy a firework-free camping expierence. The Michigan DNR and VA have a list of campgrounds that are farther away from fireworks displays. These campgrounds are offering a quieter camping option this coming 4th of July weekend.

Bewabic State Park (Iron County)

Lake Hudson Recreation Area (Lenawee County)

Rifle River Recreation Area (Ogemaw County)

Hayes State Park (Lenawee County)

Cheboygan State Park (Cheboygan County)

Wells State Park (Menominee County)

Leelanau State Park (Leelanau County)

Sleepy Hollow State Park (Clinton County)

Brighton Recreation Area-Bishop Lake Campground (Livingston County)

Craig Lake State Park (Baraga County)