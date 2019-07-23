Building Of A Once Iconic Detroit Rock Bar Destroyed By Fire

July 23, 2019
(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

The building that once house one ofthe most iconic rock concert venues in Detroit has been destroyed by fire. The Gold Dollar Bar in the Cass Corridor, which has been abandonded since 2001, was the venue where the world was introduced to the White Stripes and many others rock bands back in the 90's. 

Olympia Development, which owns the building, released the following statement:

"We are aware of the fire at the Gold Dollar building. We will cooperatively work with the Detroit Fire Department to determine cause. Safety and controlling the fire is the top priority tonight."

