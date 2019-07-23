Building Of A Once Iconic Detroit Rock Bar Destroyed By Fire

The building that once house one ofthe most iconic rock concert venues in Detroit has been destroyed by fire. The Gold Dollar Bar in the Cass Corridor, which has been abandonded since 2001, was the venue where the world was introduced to the White Stripes and many others rock bands back in the 90's.

The Gold Dollar, the Detroit bar where the White Stripes played its first show, is burning down. Abandoned since 2001, the building was purchased by an entity connected to the Ilitches in 2017. pic.twitter.com/pV6DqPvrtK — Detroit Metro Times (@metrotimes) July 23, 2019

Olympia Development, which owns the building, released the following statement:

"We are aware of the fire at the Gold Dollar building. We will cooperatively work with the Detroit Fire Department to determine cause. Safety and controlling the fire is the top priority tonight."