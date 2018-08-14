Bride in wedding dress rescued from top of flooded car: Video

It wasn't the greatest way to start a new marriage! A bride and groom got stuck on a flooded road after the wedding ceremony.

Thankfully, New Jersey police saved the day for a bride and groom this week when they rescued the bride from the roof of their flooding car.

The couple was traveling through the town of Bogota when there was a sudden surge of floodwater. Police drove a hummer up to the side of the couple's car, where the flooding was as high of the headlights. An officer climbed onto the roof, where he helped the bride through the sunroof. The bride, who was in her wedding dress, took off her shoes and handed them to the officer, before taking his hand and climbing into the hummer. The bride’s shoes and dress remained almost entirely dry throughout the whole ordeal.