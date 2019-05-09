Brett Michael's 18-Year-Old Daughter Appears In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

May 9, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope

Guys have been waiting a few extra months this year, but they're finally here -- the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

There will be three separate covers, featuring Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and soccer star Alex Morgan. It's something of a coup for Kostek, who's never even appeared in a Swimsuit Issue before.

Making her debut in the magazine is 18 year old Raine Michaels, the eldest daughter of rock star Brett Michael's. Raine says, "I'm so appreciative to SI for the opportunity and thankful to everyone for their continued support."

Other models in the issue include Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Barbara Palvin, Samantha Hoopes, Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow. Athletes appearing include skier Lindsay Vonn, UFC star Paige VanZant and other members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

FLASHBACK - Brett Michaels "Raine"

Tags: 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Tyra Banks
Brett Michaels Daughter
Raine Michaels
US Women's Soccer
Alex Morgan