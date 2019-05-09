Brett Michael's 18-Year-Old Daughter Appears In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Guys have been waiting a few extra months this year, but they're finally here -- the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

There will be three separate covers, featuring Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and soccer star Alex Morgan. It's something of a coup for Kostek, who's never even appeared in a Swimsuit Issue before.

This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says!

Drop mic now!@SI_Swimsuit 2019 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 8, 2019

Making her debut in the magazine is 18 year old Raine Michaels, the eldest daughter of rock star Brett Michael's. Raine says, "I'm so appreciative to SI for the opportunity and thankful to everyone for their continued support."

Video of Raine Michaels On Dad&#039;s Reactions To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pics

Other models in the issue include Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Barbara Palvin, Samantha Hoopes, Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow. Athletes appearing include skier Lindsay Vonn, UFC star Paige VanZant and other members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

