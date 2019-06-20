Brand New Single And Video From Freddie Mercury Released

A vocal-and-piano version of a song Freddie Mercury recorded in 1986 for an album ties in with a theatrical musical, is out today (Thursday).

The song and show were called "Time," but the new release has been renamed "Time Waits for No One." The show and the recording were produced by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Clark of The Dave Clark Five.

Video of Freddie Mercury - Time Waits For No One (Official Video)

On the phone from London, Clark told us that he began thinking of this release a long time ago. “Nothing to do with the movie, let’s get that straight. When we first recorded ‘Time’ in rehearsal at Abbey Road with just Freddie and piano it gave me goosebumps, it was magical. Then we got on to putting down 48 tracks of vocal backing, great musical bits, and it ended up 96 tracks. And it turned out really well, the record sold over five million copies. And then a decade or so later I thought, ‘I love the original rehearsal.’”

It took well over a decade and a couple of expeditions into the archives before Clark finally located Mercury’s original vocal track in the spring of 2018. He says he labored a long time to put together a new video, using footage from the original shoot for “Time.” “You take away the band, whether it’s Queen or whoever, and you take away your audience who’s out there in their thousands or whatever and it’s just him on his own in an empty room or empty stage. And that shows what an emotional and an amazing performer he is. And because it’s him on his own you’re getting close-ups and you can’t fake it. It’s a performance and you can see that.”

Clark recalled what it was like to work with Mercury, who he'd been warned was a perfectionist and could be difficult in the studio. “He was amazing to work with. I’m very positive of what I’m gonna do if I believe in something and I disagreed with some things he was doing and he disagreed with some of the things I wanted and it was never an argument. It was all aiming to make something special and that’s what really made it work.”

Clark tells us that both "Time Waits for No One" and "In My Defense," a second song he did for the album Dave Clark's Time, will appear on a box set currently in the works.