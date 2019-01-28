Bradley Cooper Surprises Crowd; Joins Lady Gaga On Stage To Sing "Shallow"

During her residecny show in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga surprised the crowd and brought her "A Star Is Born" co-star BradleyCooper on stage! They sang their Oscar nominated song "Shallow" and the crowd LOVED it!

“Shallow,” from A Star Is Born has been nominated for Best Original Song, along with “All the Stars” from Black Panther, “I’ll Fight” from RBG, “The Place Where Lost Things Go”‘ from Mary Poppins Returns, and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.