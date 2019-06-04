Born In The U.S.A. Released 35 Years Ago

Thirty five years ago today, June 4th, 1984, Bruce Springsteen released his seventh album, Born in the U.S.A..

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A.

Here are some facts and figures:

Recorded with The E Street Band, it became his biggest selling album -- 30-million copies, with 15-million in the U.S.

Spent seven week at number-one on the Billboard 200, and remained on the chart for 143 weeks

Yielded seven Top 10 singles, including the crossover hit, "Dancing in the Dark," the video of which introduced us to future Friends actress Courteney Cox. The other singles were "Cover Me," "I'm on Fire," "Glory Days," "I'm Goin' Down," "My Hometown" and the title track.

Turned him from blue collar New Jersey rock star to worldwide celebrity

And took him from playing arenas to stadiums around the world

Born in the U.S.A. was the first compact disc manufactured in the U.S. for commercial release when CBS and Sony opened its CD manufacturing plant in Terre Haute, Indiana in September 1984. Before that, they were pressed in Japan.

Of course there was a little controversy. There were some who thought the album cover of Springsteen facing an American flag meant he was urinating on the flag.

And, while the title track was taken by some as patriotic, it was meant to convey the negative effects of the Vietnam War on Americans, something that was lost on President Reagan and his staff. During a September 1984 campaign stop in New Jersey, Reagan said, "America's future rests in a thousand dreams inside your hearts; it rests in the message of hope in songs so many young Americans admire: New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen. And helping you make those dreams come true is what this job of mine is all about." This did not sit well with Springsteen, who is a Democrat.

Bruce Springsteen on President Reagan referencing him and "Born in the U.S.A." during his 1984 campaign. "You know, it made me angry and made me think a lot harder about what I was doing and the way to communicate what I was communicating."