Bob Seger has an out of this world experience

Bob Seger had a very cool experience Monday when he took part in a video chat with astronaut Drew Feustel and the crew on the International Space Station.

Drew is from Michigan, and NASA asked Bob to talk with him, because he's very interested in astronomy and the space program. All too happy to participate, Drew introduced Bob to the other astronauts and cosmonauts, and gave him a tour of the Space Station.

Afterward, Bob said it was a "thrill" and thanked Drew and his crew for their service.

Other artists who have interacted with the crew of the Space Station over the years include Paul McCartney and U2.