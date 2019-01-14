Bob Seger Brings Kid Rock Out At Nashville Show
Bob Seger brought his final tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone this weekend, where he was joined by special guest Kid Rock, who came out for the show’s closing number, “Rock and Roll Never Forgets.”
“He’s one of the best singer-songwriters in American history,” the fellow Detroit native told the crowd about Seger. “It may be his last time in Nashville, but I sure hope not.”
