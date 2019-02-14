Bob Seger Announces 2 Michigan Shows For Final Tour

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band are pleased to announce they are adding 12 new shows to their hugely successful final tour, including two shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Thursday, June 6 and Saturday, June 8. The two newly announced shows will mark his 28th and 29th appearances at the venue!!

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at BobSeger.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band kicked off their “Roll Me Away Tour” in November of last year, and so far have played 22 sold out shows in front of half a million fans. “Seger and company are doing what they’ve always done best – hit the stage, push down the pedal and go, in this case for a high-octane two hours and 22 songs… A night filled with the expected brand of old time rock ‘n’ roll and a few welcome surprises.” – Gary Graff, Billboard