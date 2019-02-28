Bob Seger Adds A 4th Show!!

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have added a fourth DTE Energy Music Theatre date on Friday, June 14. The new date joins three previously announced sold out dates scheduled for June 6, June 8 and June 12.

Fan club members will have first access to purchase tickets to the June 14 show on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets go on sale Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.