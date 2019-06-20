Beware Of Margarita Burns!

Margaritas are a favorite summertime drink, but if you're mixing one up, beware of the "Margarita Burn".

Turns out limes and the sun don't mix. One woman recently suffered burns on her hand with huge blisters after she squuezed a bunch of limes. She developed the skin condition technically called phytophotodertamitis. It happens because certain chemicals make the skin ultra sensitive to the sun. People can end up with effects ranging from redness to more severe blisters and burning.

Limes are the main culprit, but experts say lemon, celery and parsley also contain the triggering chemicals.

The best prevention is to avoid contact with citrus juice you're planning to spend time outside on a sunny day, or to wear gloves. Not realistic? Be sure you wash your hands after handling the limes and slather on sunscreen, because washing isn't enough.

