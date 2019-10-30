What Is The Best Movie Song Of All Time?
Good Housekeeping magazine -- not usually the arbiter of pop music taste -- just posted an online feature on 17 of the Best Movie Songs of All Time.
An '80s classic takes the top spot: "Don't You Forget About Me" by Simple Minds from The Breakfast Club.
The runner-up is The Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" from Saturday Night Fever, and your bronze medalist is "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer from She's All That. "Eye of the Tiger" from Rocky 4 and "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing round out the Top 5.
The 13 top songs are all from films from the '70s, '80s or '90s. The first hint of Old Time Hollywood is "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's at number 14. That's followed by the timeless Casablanca tune "As Time Goes By" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" from The Bodyguard. Rounding out the list is the newest entry: "Shallow" from 2018's A Star Is Born.