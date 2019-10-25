Ben Affleck Finding Love Online

Maybe celebrities are just like us after all. According to Page Six, Ben Affleck has turned to the celeb-friendly dating app Raya to find romance. He is officially dunzo with on-again off-again love Lindsay Shookus after a rumored reunion, and an insider spills that he hopes to date a non-celeb.

A source told Page Six: “He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live produce Shookus has been linked with Jon Hamm.