Belleville Man Saves Accident Victim By Lifting Car To Get Him Out

We've all heard those Hollywood stories about people who get superhuman strength when disaster strikes.

And here, it really happened!

Ryan Belcher of Belleville saved a man whose vehicle flipped over. Ryan told Stephen Clark & JoAnne Purtan the accident happened in front of his job. A few others were trying to use a bar to free the man trapped and Ryan, who is a body builder, swung into action.

He was able to lift the vehicle from the back end and make enough room for the others to free the man. This saved his life. We salute Ryan as our Vivano's Good Samaritan for Feburary. Well done Ryan!